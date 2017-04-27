500 people get duplicate tax refund checks, can keep only 1

FILE - In this April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. Tuesday, April 18, 2017, is Tax Day, that dreaded day when millions of procrastinators rush to fulfill their civic duty by filing state and federal tax returns. But for most, it’s not that bad. Sure, the forms are complicated and yes, there is math. But tax season also generates about $300 billion in refunds, a significant boost to the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Five hundred Rhode Island residents have received duplicate tax refund checks totaling $364,000.

A state official says human error is to blame.

The checks were sent in a group of refunds mailed Friday. The checks people received are identical, but only one of the two checks can be cashed.

The Rhode Island Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue say they expect no financial impact. They say they’re working to prevent duplicate checks from being mailed again.

Department of Administration policy director Allison Rogers says people can cash one check and return the other to the state, along with a brief explanation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

