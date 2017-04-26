Zaevion Dobson Memorial Park opens in Lonsdale community

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Zaevion Dobson (Source: Fulton High School)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new park and playground officially opened in Knoxville’s Lonsdale community on Wednesday honoring teen hero Zaevion Dobson.

City leaders were on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The park honors Zaevion Dobson, who was shot and killed in December 2015 while shielding friends from gunfire. The shooting was gang-related, though police say Dobson was not involved in any gang activity himself.

The park is meant to provide a better future for kids in Lonsdale by providing them with a safe place to play.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s