WCSO following up on tips for man wanted in deadly crash; victim’s family searching on their own

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received tips on the whereabouts of a man wanted in a deadly crash in Washington County but nothing has panned out, the victim’s family is now taking matters into their own hands.

37-year-old Shirra Branum’s family said they won’t rest until investigators find the man police believe is responsible for her death, 30-year-old Alan Mogollon-Anaya. It’s been just over two weeks since the WCSO announced charges and a search for the man. He’s facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication in a March 2017 crash in Jonesborough that killed Branum.

The WCSO said he was driving drunk when he crashed into Branum’s car. Investigators said Mogollon-Anaya is not a legal U.S. resident.

The Branum family tells News Channel 11 they’ve reached out to local politicians and even President Trump, sharing their story.

Shirra’s Branum’s mother said they are also planning to put up signs “as soon as we can” and everywhere they can.

“We plan to have this picture blown up,” Shirra Branum’s mother, Cindy Scalf said.

The Branum family said they aren’t giving up until their daughter’s killer is brought to justice and they’re hoping signage will catch the attention of anyone with information on Mogollon-Anaya’s whereabouts.

“We spoke to Phil Roe personally,” Cindy Scalf said.

Branum’s family recently voiced concern that Mogollon-Anaya was not a legal U.S. citizen to Congressman Phil Roe at a town hall last week.

“The Washington County Sheriff’s Office let him walk away and how he’s gone,” Shirra Branum’s father, Hugh Scalf said.

The Branum family said Roe held onto a copy of a photo of their daughter along with news articles.

“He called us the next day at 6:30 and said they’ve presented all of that to Trump with his staff,” Hugh Scalf said.

Shirra Branum’s family is holding onto memories and gifts from their daughter as they continue to grieve her loss, while waiting for answers.

“The sheriff’s department, if it had been any of their children, their eyes wouldn’t have been taken off of him, we know that everybody knows that,” Cindy Scalf said.

They are determined to catch the man police believe is responsible.

“I won’t stop until I die, if he’s not found, I won’t stop looking for him until he’s found as long as I’m alive,” Cindy Scalf said.

Shirra Branum’s mother Cindy Scalf said that this isn’t a race issue and no matter who was responsible she would continue to search for that person.

Congressman Roe’s office tells News Channel 11 they can confirm that Roe shared this story with President Trump’s staff and he intended to share with the President directly.

Sheriff Graybeal said they are continuing to follow up on all tips, the public has been helpful and they are continuing to work with various agencies to find Mogollon-Anaya.

The Department of Homeland Security is involved in the search for Mogollon-Anaya. If you see him, call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

