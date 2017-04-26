Virginia Creeper Fest happening Saturday in Abingdon

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The first annual Virginia Creeper Fest will be held in Abingdon, Va. this weekend.

The festival — happening on Saturday — celebrates the 30th anniversary of the creation of the popular Virginia Creeper Trail and will host hands-on activities and demos for all ages, live music, food trucks and lots of information on how to enjoy the Creeper Trail.

The festival will be held at the intersection of Green Spring Road and A Street near the trail head in Abingdon.

Nature walks and bikes rides will also be happening on the trail.

For a full schedule and festival information, visit http://www.vacreeperfest.com.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.