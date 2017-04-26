Two-vehicle crash reported on Hwy 11E in Telford; injuries reported

TELFORD, TN (WJHL) – Washington County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11E in front of Telford Road in Telford.

News Channel 11 crews on-scene said the crash scene was in front of the Dollar General next to the flea market.

Pictures from the scene showed a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy cruiser with damage to the front of the vehicle on a flatbed truck, as well as other law enforcement vehicles that had responded to the area.

According to dispatchers, injuries were reported in the crash and at least one person was taken to a nearby hospital.

The scene is clear and traffic is moving through the area.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.