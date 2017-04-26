Trial for man accused in 2015 murder case continues

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The trial of a man charged with murdering a Johnson City woman in 2015 continued Wednesday.

Aaron Garland is one of two men charged in the death of Karen Parker.

Police found Parker inside her Nathaniel Drive home with no signs of trauma and did not start investigating it as a crime until they discovered someone was using her bank cards after she died.

Investigators tracked those purchases to Garland and Dallas Sarden, and charged them with murder and robbery.

Dallas Sarden is scheduled to be in court Friday morning.

