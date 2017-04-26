Toppers Martin signs with Cumberland; Four sign NLI’s at Sullivan East

TRI CITIES — This afternoon on the hill…Science Hill 2-sport star Colby Martin signed a national letter of intent with Cumberland University out of Kentucky.

Martin who could have also played basketball on the next level chose football where he finished with over 17-hundred all purpose yards on offense, 62 career tackles and 8 career interceptions on defense.

And they were putting pen to paper at Sullivan East this afternoon. From the Patriots football team Gunner Griffith and John Jones will play for Emory & Henry. Cross country runner Paige Roberts signed with Tusculum College and Patriot cheerleader Madison Morrell is head to King University.