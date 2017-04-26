Tigers’ bats silenced, Norris struggles in shutout loss to Mariners

The web site does not keep a count of broken bats — but there were several. Other than the four hits, only three other balls were hit to the outfield against him.

The Tigers had two scoring opportunities. John Hicks doubled, sending Victor Martinez to third base in the second inning. Paxton struck out James McCann and got Dixon Machado on a broken bat ground out to end the threat.

They put two on in the fourth — a single by Justin Upton and Martinez who struck out and reached on a passed ball. But again, Paxton slammed the door — striking out Hicks and McCann.

They put two on in the seventh, but that ended quickly when Machado bounced into a double play.

It was another night of frustration for Tigers lefty Daniel Norris. Coming off a 42/3-inning start in Tampa when he felt his stuff was better than the results, he didn’t seem to have either on Wednesday — stuff or results.

He was KO’d without recording an out in the fifth inning. He was already at 104 pitches and left with the bases loaded and trailing 3-0.

Only one of those runs scored, thanks to a solid clean-up job by Shane Greene.

Norris needed 29 pitches to get out of the first inning unscathed, leaving the bases loaded.

But the Mariners scored three times in the second on an RBI single by Jean Segura and a two-run home run by Guillermo Heredia.