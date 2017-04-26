Cook knocks three hits as Bucs fall to Tennessee 8-1 at Smokies Stadium

April 26, 2017

KODAK, Tenn. — The Volunteers struck early against the ETSU Buccaneers in the Smoky Mountain Challenge, plating one run in the first inning en route to recording an 8-1 win at Smokies Stadium — home of the Tennessee Smokies.

With the victory, Tennessee moves to 21-17 (5-13 SEC) while ETSU is now 19-20 (2-10 SoCon) on the year.

Jeff Moberg (3-for-5, RBI) and Jordan Rodgers (2-for-3, 3 RBI) paced UT’s offense on Wednesday. The Vols’ bats combined for five extra-base hits, including Rodgers’ sixth home run of the season in the second of three midweek matchups with ETSU.

To lead off the first, Moberg tripled to the right field wall then scored on Justin Ammons’ groundout to second base, putting the Vols up, 1-0. In the next at-bat, Rodgers doubled to left field and stole third before the inning ended with a strikeout.

Tennessee scored another run in the second inning as designated hitter Pete Derkay reached base on a single and advanced to second on a fielding error by ETSU’s Jammer Strickland. The freshman then tagged up on a flyout by Matt Waldren and came around to score on Reggie Southall’s sacrifice bunt furthering UT’s advantage, 2-0.

The Bucs answered in the top of fifth, scoring third baseman Cullen Smith on a single to right field to trim Tennessee’s lead to 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth frame, the Orange and White scratched three runs across on Rodgers’ homer over the left field wall. Catcher Danny Sirven landed a bunt down the third base line, recording his second hit of the season, before Ammons reached first on a fielder’s choice two at-bats later. With runners on first and third, Rodgers then sent his sixth longball of the season out of the park to extend Tennessee’s lead to 5-1.

The Vols went on to plate three more runs in the next two innings using four hits and a sacrifice fly. Moberg’s third knock of the night and a double by Ammons put two runs on the board in the sixth. Freshman Luc Lipcius then scored on Derkay’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, pushing the Vols’ lead to 8-1 where it would hold through the ninth.

Sophomore righty Will Neely went 7.0 innings in the start, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five to earn his second win of the season.

Right-handed pitchers Daniel Vasquez (1.0) and Eric Freeman (1.0) made relief appearances for Tennessee. While on the mound, Vasquez allowed just one hit and no runs before Freeman tossed a shutout inning to end the game.

TENNESSEE QUICK HITS

The matchup in Smokies Stadium marked Tennessee’s fourth game played in the minor league ballpark since 2002 and the Vols’ first win. The previous three games were played as part of the Tennessee Classic, an exhibition series between the Vols and the Double-A Smokies.

The Orange and White last played in Smokies Stadium on April 4, 2006, when the then-Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated UT, 8-0.

With the win, Tennessee moves to 63-17 in its all-time series against ETSU, including a 1-0 mark at neutral sites.

With his double in the first inning Jordan Rodgers has now reached base in each of his 37 games started this season. With a 2-for-3 effort in the Smoky Mountain Challenge, Rodgers also owns a 12-game hitting streak.

MORE ON MOBERG…: With his 3-for-5 performance on Wednesday, Moberg now owns 15 multiple hit games on the season, second only to Rodgers who boasts 16.

With his 7.0 inning start against the Bucs, Will Neely tied his career-long start (7.0 vs. LSU 5/13/16). The righty also logged five strikeouts, tying the career high he set vs. Vanderbilt on April 24, 2016. On Deck for the Vols: SEC play continues for the Vols with a three-game set in Nashville as Tennessee visits the Vanderbilt Commodores from Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30.

Wednesday’s attendance at Smokies Stadium: 3,351

BY TENNESSEE VOLS