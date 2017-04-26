Search warrant executed leading to closed roads in Johnson City

Published: Updated:

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) –  The Johnson City Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team assisted the Drug Task Force and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in serving a search warrant at 715 E. Fairview Avenue.

An explosive entry was used to breach the residence which created several large audible sounds emitting from the area around the 700 block of E. Fairview Avenue in the early morning hours.

This is part of an ongoing investigation.

Johnson City police have blocked off East Myrtle Ave, Hale Street, New Street, and East Fairview Ave.

It is unknown what they are being blocked off for and we currently have a reporter on scene.

We will keep you up to date as we get more information.

