Kingsport leaders break ground on senior assisted living facility

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport leaders broke ground on a new senior assisted living facility Wednesday afternoon called The Blake at Kingsport.

Development Services Director for the city, Lynn Tully, said the $21 million project is expected to be a catalyst for other development.

The facility on Fort Henry Drive near Walmart will house 70 assisted living apartments and 48 specialized memory care ones.

“What we expect is that this facility will be the first of several commercial properties along the front of Fort Henry Drive,” Tully said.

Tully said they hope this will spark even more development in the area, as they look to add five additional commercial parcels on site.

“Some are smaller, intended for things like small retail and restaurant and fast food type things, and then others are intended for a larger potential retail site,” Tully said. “This is just kind of a spur for that whole area.”

Developer Glenn Barclay said rent for some of the apartments will start at around $2,900.

“That will include your meals, utilities, transportation, our activity program and housekeeping,” Barclay said.

Tully said the project will create about 76 construction jobs, and the operation will employ about 81 people. She expects construction to take a year and said The Blake should be ready for people to move in next spring.

