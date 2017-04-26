Graduate-transfer CB picks Tennessee

Former Louisville cornerback Shaq Wiggins announced Wednesday that he’s planning to enroll at Tennessee this summer as a graduate transfer.

“I have made my decision and I will continue to finish my career at the University of Tennessee !!!!!” he tweeted.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Wiggins chose the Vols over South Carolina and Mississippi State after traveling to Knoxville two of the past three weekends, including a visit Saturday for Tennessee’s spring-ending Orange and White Game.

Wiggins, who was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2015 with the Cardinals, will be eligible to play during the 2017 season at Tennessee as a fifth-year senior.

A former Under Armour All-American at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga., Wiggins told GoVols247 on Friday that the Vols offer a “great situation for me” and that Tennessee “fits me.”

He was scheduled to visit South Carolina this weekend, and he said Friday that he “maybe” would travel to Mississippi State in May and “maybe one more” school at some point. But after his visits with the Vols this month, he decided he had seen everything he needed to see.

Tennessee is looking to replace NFL-bound star cornerback Cameron Sutton. And while the Vols have two rising senior cornerbacks with plenty of experience in Emmanuel Moseley and Justin Martin, their depth chart could offer an opportunity for Wiggins to play a significant role in his final college season.

Moseley recently suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for at least the final two weeks of Tennessee’s spring practice. Vols coach Butch Jones hasn’t discussed when Moseley might be able to return.

Three cornerbacks in the 2017 recruiting class — three-star prospects Cheyenne Labruzza, Shawn Shamburger and Terrell Bailey — also signed with Tennessee in February and are planning to join the Vols this summer.

Wiggins started his college career at Georgia in 2013 and made eight starts as a freshman for the Bulldogs. He led the team with two interceptions that season before following former Georgia defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to Louisville and sitting out the 2014 season.

Hampered by injuries, Wiggins played in only eight games last season and finished with eight tackles and three pass breakups. But he started all 13 games for Louisville in 2015, leading the team with 11 pass breakups and making 30 tackles.

