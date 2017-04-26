ETSU Buccaneer men’s basketball banquet

JOHNSON CITY — The 2016-17 season is over for the ETSU Buccaneer basketball team, but the memories will live on forever.

{***nats up full***}

<“(clapping and cherring)”>

A good crowd turned out Tuesday night for the annual ETSU Buccaneer basketball banquet held inside the Gordon Ball practice court at the dome.

This was the first time this special celebration banquet was made available to the general public.

Players and coaches were presented with championship watches and given a picture of one their shining moments from this season which included a SoCon championship and a trip to the NCAA tournament.

“We talked about creating your own legacy and hanging you own banner and tonight they were able to hang their own banner in their practice facility is what we started off the season to do.”

” It was a great team we had alot trials and tribulations a lot of ups and downs a very rollercoaster type year but we stuck it out and trusted coaches plan and we came out on top.”

“It’s really what I came to ETSU for, I worked 4 hard years for this and to see these banners drop is amazing.”