East Tennessee Girl Scouts donate cookies to National Guard

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Girl Scouts in East Tennessee donated cookies to the National Guard.

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians donated 13,320 boxes of cookies. The donation was a part of the organization’s Operation: Appreciation program.

The program allows customers to choose to donate boxes to service members.

“We are so proud of our girls and how hard they worked this entire Cookie season and we are so thankful for customers who chose to donate their Cookie purchase to members of our military,”  said council CEO Lynne Fugate.

Proceeds from the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program will be used to fund troop activities and projects for the upcoming year.

