Detectives search for Kingsport boutique burglar

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department detectives are searching for a suspect who burglarized a business multiple times this month.

According to a KPD news release, police were notified about a series of burglaries at Studio 6 Women’s Boutique, 1880 N. Eastman Road in Kingsport, between April 11-17.

Investigators said the suspect took money from the store’s cash drawer and prepared deposits, as well as petty cash.

According to the release, there was no sign of forced entry in any of the burglaries and the doors were found locked after the incidents.

KPD officers believe the burglar had a key to the business, but none of the current employees recognize the man seen on surveillance video.

In the video the man appears to have a beard and is in his late 20s and early 30s.

He was seen wearing khaki pants, a pullover long-sleeved fleece shirt and a ball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man or anyone who may have information is asked to call KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.