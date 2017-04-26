Candice Gurley is this week’s Educator of the week.

Candice Gurley always wanted to be a teacher. She started her career at Stratton Elementary

and moved to Lake Ridge when it opened in the late 1990’s.

Gurley is a multi age classroom teacher for Kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade students. She

specializes in 1st grade reading in math. She influences 25 students a day in those subjects.

Gurley says this age group is so unique because everything is new, from learning to read to

learning to tie their shoes.

She says they love to be in school and they love to learn. She credits her teacher, whejn she

was this very same age for sending her on a patch towards education.

“Thinking back, I went to Mary Hughes in Piney. Mrs Slate was my first grade teacher and I will

never ever forget her. Just the impact she had on my life and the fact that somebody may have a

small amount of that to come see us is just great,” said Gurley.

Congratulations to Candice Gurley. This week’s Educator of the Week.