A Virginia town may declare that it’s not a sanctuary city

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – One of Virginia’s largest cities could officially declare that it’s not a

“sanctuary city” for immigrants. The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials in Chesapeake are

considering drafting a resolution. City Councilman Robert Ike says it would send a message to

undocumented workers. Others say it’s unnecessary and could send the wrong message to

immigrant communities. Sanctuary cities limit their cooperation with the federal government’s

enforcement of immigration laws.