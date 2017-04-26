A Virginia town may declare that it’s not a sanctuary city

By Published:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – One of Virginia’s largest cities could officially declare that it’s not a

“sanctuary city” for immigrants. The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials in Chesapeake are

considering drafting a resolution. City Councilman Robert Ike says it would send a message to

undocumented workers. Others say it’s unnecessary and could send the wrong message to

immigrant communities. Sanctuary cities limit their cooperation with the federal government’s

enforcement of immigration laws.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s