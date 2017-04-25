WJHL wins regional Edward R. Murrow award for best investigative reporting

(WJHL) – News Channel 11’s Nate Morabito and our investigative team are being honored with a prestigious award for the best investigative reporting in the region.

The Radio Television Digital News Association is awarding Nate with the regional 2017 Edward R. Murrow award for his investigative report on Gate City’s baseball team.

The awards recognize the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television, and digital news organizations around the world.

WJHL’s award is specifically for “Best Investigative Reporting” in our region.

The RTDNA says it has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow since 1971.

“Remarkable journalism is being done every day in newsrooms across this country,” said RTDNA Chair Vincent Duffy. “We’re proud to recognize the most outstanding ways journalists are keeping the public informed, holding the powerful accountable and enhancing the quality of life in their communities.”

This year, RTDNA has awarded 751 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 16 categories – including overall excellence, breaking news, investigative reporting, and innovation. RTNDA said it received nearly 4,300 entries this awards season.

Regional winners will automatically advance to the national competition, which will be judged in May. National winners will be announced in June.

For a recap of the Gate City Baseball investigative report click on the following link: http://wp.me/p5Mgcn-1gcU

Recently, News Channel 11 won 13 first-place Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors Awards. Including second place and honorable mentions, WJHL took home 33 awards in all. For more details click on the following link: http://wp.me/p5Mgcn-1ji5

Also, Nate’s investigative report, “Injustice in the Valley” received a very high recognition on the national level. Recently, Community Watchdog Nate Morabito and photographers Phillip Murrell and Chris Greer were the finalists for the best investigative report in the Investigative Reporter’s and Editor’s (IRE) category “Broadcast/Video – Small”. For more details click on the following link: http://wp.me/p5Mgcn-1iAn