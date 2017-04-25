Wise, VA man convicted on multiple charges including child abuse, allowing minor to drive

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Wise, VA man was sentenced Tuesday morning in Wise County Circuit Court to two years and six months in prison.

Christopher Todd Clark, 50, was sentenced on charges of felony child abuse, allowing a minor to drive, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, inhaling a noxious substance, public intoxication, and violating his probation.

The charges stemmed from a road check in the town of Wise, on September 5, 2016, by the sheriff’s office.

A deputy stopped a vehicle that was driven by a 12-year-old girl. Clark was the passenger at the time of the stop.

The deputy reported he had a blue liquid coming from his nose and showed signs of intoxication.

Clark reportedly told officers he had inhaled drugs and that he allowed the child to drive the vehicle.

According to reports, Clark was in possession of schedule II and schedule Iv drug in his possession without a valid prescription.

Deputies said at the time of his arrest, he was on probation for fraud, breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and possession of a schedule III drug.