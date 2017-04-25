VIDEO: Norris Dam spills for first time since 2013

NORRIS (WATE) – Record rain hit East Tennessee over the weekend, forcing Tennessee Valley Authority to spill seven of their nine dams in order to control flooding.

On Tuesday afternoon, TVA spilled Norris Dam for the first time since 2013. The dam is 265 feet high and stretches 1,860 feet across the Clinch River.

Water spills from the dam at a rate of 3.5 million gallons per minute, according to TVA. Dumping water from the top of the dam is rare. TVA says it only happens every five to ten years on average.