VIDEO: EMT saves little girl who fell out of bus

HARRISON, AR (WCMH) — A volunteer firefighter came to the rescue earlier this week after a little girl fell out of the back of a bus.

His dash camera was running the entire time. In the video, you can see the little girl and the quick actions he took to save her.

“I saw it happening, and it blew my mind, it was like I wasn’t even seeing what I was seeing,” says Ryan Ciampoli, a licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter for Crawford County, Arkansas.

The bus was driving down Highway 65 when the back door swung wide open. Ciampoli went immediately into action.

“Obviously you want to leave her there, if she’s not in danger, but obviously we’re in the middle of a state highway, so I couldn’t leave her just laying there.”

Ciampoli says the girl was unconscious at first, but started to wake up when he approached her. He picked her up and carried her off the road, where they laid her on a truck bed in a nearby parking lot and got to work keeping her conscious and checking her vitals.

“Then the shock kicked in in her little body and she started kicking and screaming and ‘Where’s my mommy?’ and things like that, stuff like that is really heartbreaking,” he says.

It took about 5 minutes for paramedics to get to the scene and transport the child to the hospital. Her mother tells CNN affiliate KHBS that the girl has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but is expected to be okay. She says she is not blaming the driver of the bus–she wants to focus right now on her daughter’s recovery.

The girl’s father says she should be released from the hospital on Monday.