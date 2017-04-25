VDOT: Portion of road on Route 71 in Scott Co. damaged by heavy rains

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A section of road in Scott County, Va., has crumbled during the recent heavy rains.

Michelle Earl with the Virginia Department of Transportation said a portion of Route 71, about a half mile east of the intersection with Big Moccasin Road, is damaged.

Earl said VDOT is assessing the damage and will begin making repairs in the coming days. No time frame has been set for completing those repairs.

Traffic is still moving along the road.

