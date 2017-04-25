Unicoi County mountain community pushes for cell phone tower

ERWIN, Tenn. (AP) – A mountain community in northeastTennessee has gathered more than 100 signatures on a petition for a cell phone tower.

The Johnson City Press reports that Limestone Cove resident Karen Lance told the Unicoi County Commission about the support on Monday. Two dozen residents had attended the commission’s March 27 meeting to address the safety issues arising from the lack of cellular service, including an 18-minute drive into and out of the community with no cell signal.

At the March meeting, Commission Chairwoman Marie Rice pledged the commission’s support for the issue, which has been discussed for several years. On Monday, Mayor Greg Lynch said that State Sen. Rusty Crowe, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe have agreed to help find a service provider.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)