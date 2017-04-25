Titans caravan not making a stop in the Tri-Cities this year

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have announced the complete itinerary for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Titans Caravan, a regional series of free, public autograph signings. The Caravan will make 20 total stops in Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama from April 29 through May 6.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Titans Caravan public stops are free events that allow fans to meet players, cheerleaders, and T-Rac. Posters are provided at no cost to all Caravan attendees for autographs, and photos are encouraged. Public stops generally last one hour.

Players scheduled to appear on this year’s Caravan include safety Johnathan Cyprien, tight end Phillip Supernaw and linebacker Avery Williamson (April 29-30); quarterback Marcus Mariota and outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (May 1); wide receiver Rishard Matthews, tight end Delanie Walker, running backs coach Sylvester Croom and secondary coach Deshea Townsend (May 2); safety Kevin Byard, defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and linebacker Wesley Woodyard (May 4); and offensive tackle Jack Conklin, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and guard Quinton Spain (May 5-6).

On Monday, May 1, the Caravan will visit with soldiers and family members of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army at Fort Campbell, Ky. Mariota, Morgan, T-Rac, Titans cheerleaders and staff will be part of the stop, as they take the opportunity to thank our troops and their families for the great sacrifice that they make for all of us.

Titans Caravan began in 1998 as a small effort to spread goodwill through the region. Today, nine full-time staffers travel with Titans players and T-Rac through the Mid-South on a specially-decorated motor coach. Since 1998, the Caravan has made over 800 stops and allowed the team to interact directly with an estimated audience well in excess of 250,000 fans.

MEDIA ADVISORY: An interview period with the player(s) and other members of the Caravan will be scheduled for each stop. The interview period generally takes place prior to the designated public stop time. Please contact the Titans media relations department at (615) 565-4100 for more information, or contact Shane Carlisle with Academy Sports + Outdoors at (832) 529-8896 or shane.carlisle@academy.com for the stops at their stores.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors is a premier sports, outdoor, and recreation lifestyle retailer with a unique assortment of quality hunting, fishing and camping equipment and gear along with sports and leisure products, footwear, apparel, patio sets, barbecue grills and much more. The $4.7 billion company operates over 225 stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, where the company is based. The Academy Sports + Outdoors philosophy is to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience by providing convenience, offering a unique selection of quality products, delivering exceptional customer service and selling the right stuff at everyday low prices. For more information about Academy Sports + Outdoors visit academy.com, facebook.com/academy, twitter.com/academy, pinterest.com/academy, youtube.com/academy and instagram.com/academy.

2017 ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS TITANS CARAVAN SCHEDULE

Please note: players are subject to change

ALL stops are OPEN to the general public unless otherwise noted:

SATURDAY, APRIL 29:

Time City Location Players

10:00 a.m. CT Nashville, TN Northwest Family YMCA (3700 Ashland City Highway) Johnathan Cyprien, Phillip Supernaw,

Avery Williamson

12:30 p.m. CT Franklin, TN Academy Sports + Outdoors (1915 Mallory Lane) Johnathan Cyprien, Phillip Supernaw,

Avery Williamson

5:00 p.m. CT Memphis, TN Pearl’s Oyster House (299 South Main Street) Johnathan Cyprien, Phillip Supernaw,

Avery Williamson

SUNDAY, APRIL 30:

Time City Location Players

10:30 a.m. CT Memphis, TN Academy Sports + Outdoors (7926 Giacosa Place) Johnathan Cyprien, Phillip Supernaw,

Avery Williamson

1:00 p.m. CT Jackson, TN Academy Sports + Outdoors (193 Stonebrook Place) Johnathan Cyprien, Phillip Supernaw,

Avery Williamson

4:00 p.m. CT Dickson, TN Kroger (143 Henslee Drive) Johnathan Cyprien, Phillip Supernaw,

Avery Williamson

MONDAY, MAY 1:

The following stop is CLOSED to the general public/open to the media:

Time City Location Players

3:30 p.m. CT Fort Campbell, KY Fort Campbell PX (Exit 86 off Interstate-24) Marcus Mariota, Derrick Morgan

The following stop is OPEN to the general public:

Time City Location Players

6:30 p.m. CT Clarksville, TN Kroger (2100 Lowes Drive) Marcus Mariota, Derrick Morgan

TUESDAY, MAY 2:

Time City Location Players

2:00 p.m. CT Spring Hill, TN Kroger (4900 Port Royal Road) Rishard Matthews, Delanie Walker,

Sylvester Croom, Deshea Townsend

5:00 p.m. CT Decatur, AL Academy Sports + Outdoors (1205 Wimberly Drive S.W.) Rishard Matthews, Delanie Walker,

Sylvester Croom, Deshea Townsend

7:00 p.m. CT Florence, AL Marriott Shoals Hotel (10 Hightower Place) Rishard Matthews, Delanie Walker,

Sylvester Croom, Deshea Townsend

THURSDAY, MAY 4:

Time City Location Players

2:30 p.m. CT Madison, TN Academy Sports + Outdoors (2350 Gallatin Pike North) Kevin Byard, Jurrell Casey,

Wesley Woodyard

4:00 p.m. CT Hendersonville, TN Kroger (237 East Main Street) Kevin Byard, Jurrell Casey,

Wesley Woodyard

6:30 p.m. CT Bowling Green, KY 6-4-3 Sports Bar (360 East 8th Avenue) Kevin Byard, Jurrell Casey,

Wesley Woodyard

FRIDAY, MAY 5:

The following stop is CLOSED to the general public/open to the media:

Time City Location Players

10:45 a.m. CT Old Hickory, TN DuPont Hadley Middle School (1901 Old Hickory Boulevard) Jack Conklin, Austin Johnson,

Quinton Spain

The following stops are OPEN to the general public:

1:30 p.m. CT Livingston, TN Livingston Town Square (East Court Square) Jack Conklin, Austin Johnson,

Quinton Spain

6:00 p.m. ET Knoxville, TN Academy Sports + Outdoors (145 Moss Grove Boulevard) Jack Conklin, Austin Johnson,

Quinton Spain

SATURDAY, MAY 6:

Time City Location Players

1:00 p.m. ET Chattanooga, TN Academy Sports + Outdoors (2220 Hamilton Place Boulevard) Jack Conklin, Austin Johnson,

Quinton Spain

3:30 p.m. CT Murfreesboro, TN Kroger (4432 Veterans Parkway) Jack Conklin, Austin Johnson,

Quinton Spain

5:00 p.m. CT Smyrna, TN Academy Sports + Outdoors (1150 Genie Lane) Jack Conklin, Austin Johnson,

Quinton Spain