TBI: Two men arrested on statutory rape, solicitation charges in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents arrested two men on statutory rape and solicitation charges following a human trafficking investigation.

According to a TBI news release, Knoxville Police Department investigators received information about a possible case of human trafficking involving female juveniles.

TBI agents, along with Elizabethton Police Department, the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security, determined that an incident happened at a motel along Highway 19E in Elizabethton.

An investigation revealed that Robelio E. Flores-Rivera and Adan O. Vasquez-Rodrigues made contact with two female juveniles — ages 14 and 17 — and offered them money in exchange for sexual acts on Saturday.

On Monday, both Flores-Rivera and Vasquez-Rodriguez were arrested and taken to the Carter County Jail.

Flores-Rivera was charged with aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of a minor and patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Vasquez-Rodriguez was charged with statutory rape, solicitation of a minor and patronizing prostitution of a minor.

Both men were being held on $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

