Smoky Mountains national park announces 2017 firefly viewing schedule

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced the firefly viewing dates in Elkmont.

Viewing dates for the synchronous fireflies are from May 30 to June 6. All visitors must enter a lottery system in order to receive a parking pass.

Applications for the lottery will be open from April 28 at noon until May 1 at 8 p.m. Results will be available May 10. Applicants must either apply for a regular parking pass or a large vehicle parking pass and choose two possible dates to attend.

To apply: Recreation.gov

There will be passes for 1,800 vehicles. There will be 1,768 regular parking passes (225 per day) for one passenger vehicles up to 19′ in length with a minimum of six occupants and a 32 large-vehicle (four per day) for one large vehicle (RV, mini-bus, etc) from 19′ to 30′ in length with a maximum of 24 occupants.

Parking passes are non-refundable, non-transferable and are only good for the date issued. There is a limit of one application per household. Applicants will be notified May 10 by email if they will receive a pass.

Shuttle buses for visitors from the Sugarlands Visitor Center RV/Bus parking area will start at 7 p.m. The cost is $1 round trip per person. Cash will only be accepted.