Registration underway for Splash Dash 5k at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Soon, Steele Creek Park will be home to a new splash pad. To mark the event, the Junior League of Bristol will celebrate the grand opening of the splash pad on May 6, 2017.

The celebration will include a 1K Family Fun Walk with Youth Dashes to follow.

In addition, adults can participate in the Splash Dash 5K. Registration is now underway for the race.

Organizers say the online registration for the race is open through May 4. Click here for more details about the race and how to register.

Registration will also be available on the day of the race.

