Plans revealed for Johnson City’s 2017 Blue Plum Festival; Wood Brothers to headline

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – We now know the details of an annual event that takes place in downtown Johnson City.

On Tuesday morning, the Blue Plum Organization announced plans for the upcoming Blue Plum Festival.

The following is a release about the event:

The Wood Brothers, Jill Andrews and a live broadcast of Music City Roots will headline the 2017 Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City, June 2-3.

A host of events are scheduled for the two-day festival, according to Blue Plum Organization president Tracy Johnson. The festival will take place in Founder’s Park.

“This year, we have an amazing team of sponsors who graciously stepped forward to support the Blue Plum Festival,” Johnson said. “Without them, we would not be able to continue this beloved event which is now in its 18th year.

“They made this happen.”

Sponsors of the 18th annual Blue Plum Festival include City of Johnson City, East Tennessee State University, Wild Wing Café, Yee Haw Brewing, Johnson City Medical Center’s Level 1 Trauma Center, JRH Brewing, PEPSI, People’s Community Bank, Main Street Pizza Company, Carnegie Hotel and Doubletree Hotel.

Johnson added that additional sponsors will soon be announced, and that other sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Music City Roots, a live weekly radio show from Nashville that explores the “roots and branches” of Americana, country and other music genres, will broadcast live from the Blue Plum Festival on Friday night. Jill Andrews, who is a graduate of ETSU, will perform as part of the Music City Roots broadcast on Friday evening with David Mayfield Parade headlining Friday’s music line up.

On Saturday evening, musical entertainment will include another performance by Jill Andrews followed by The Wood Brothers. The Nashville-based group features guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris

Wood and drummer Jano Rix. Their album “Paradise” debuted at number one on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart, and the group has performed across the country.

Other musical groups performing include, Symphony Rags, The Rhythm Brewers, New Orleans Suspects, Ed Snodderly, Broomstix, Seth Glier, Momma Molasses, Shake It Like a Caveman, Jordan Copas and many more.

In addition to the musical groups appearing on two stages in Founder’s Park, other Blue Plum Festival events will include the 5K run/walk on Friday night, a Ferris wheel, a chalk art competition, art and food vendors and a kids’ zone with the help of Hands On! Regional Museum and Quantum Leap. A silent disco will take place on Friday evening.

Johnson says additional information on music performers and other activities will be provided later. For more information on the 18th annual Blue Plum Festival, visit http://www.blueplum.org/.