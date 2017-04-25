Nashville Adventure Park: Developer has big plans for now-vacant Greer Stadium

WKRN web staff Published:
(Courtesy: Nashville Adventure Park Inc.)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Greer Stadium remains vacant on a prime piece of real estate in Music City after the Nashville Sounds moved to First Tennessee Park.

On Tuesday, we heard from a developer who has big plans for the empty property: a multi-purpose complex called Nashville Adventure Park.

The proposal includes senior living, luxury apartments, townhomes, affordable housing, a farmer’s market at the stadium, artisan retail and studios, restaurants, a hotel, and a wide variety of sports offerings.

(Courtesy: Nashville Adventure Park Inc.)

“I see a huge need for an indoor soccer complex for the kids to come enjoy. We don’t have one in Nashville,” said Devinder Sandhu.

“We’ve got two ice rinks, but there’s nothing for soccer, there’s nothing for volleyball, or gymnastics,” he added.

Sandhu said they’re also envisioning the stadium as an amphitheater for different kinds of events such as music, plays, and small sports games.

“We want to have enough room in there to do a lot of different things,” he explained.

He also told News 2 part of the development would be creating a two-acre park with a lake and small stream.

Right now, it’s just a proposal and will still need to go through the approval process.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s