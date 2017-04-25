Nashville Adventure Park: Developer has big plans for now-vacant Greer Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Greer Stadium remains vacant on a prime piece of real estate in Music City after the Nashville Sounds moved to First Tennessee Park.

On Tuesday, we heard from a developer who has big plans for the empty property: a multi-purpose complex called Nashville Adventure Park.

The proposal includes senior living, luxury apartments, townhomes, affordable housing, a farmer’s market at the stadium, artisan retail and studios, restaurants, a hotel, and a wide variety of sports offerings.

“I see a huge need for an indoor soccer complex for the kids to come enjoy. We don’t have one in Nashville,” said Devinder Sandhu.

“We’ve got two ice rinks, but there’s nothing for soccer, there’s nothing for volleyball, or gymnastics,” he added.

Sandhu said they’re also envisioning the stadium as an amphitheater for different kinds of events such as music, plays, and small sports games.

“We want to have enough room in there to do a lot of different things,” he explained.

He also told News 2 part of the development would be creating a two-acre park with a lake and small stream.

Right now, it’s just a proposal and will still need to go through the approval process.