Municipal elections early voting begins tomorrow in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Voters in Sullivan County can begin heading to the polls tomorrow for next month’s municipal elections.

Early voting begins at the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville tomorrow.

Voting does not begin at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium or Bristol National Guard Armory until May 4.

Voters in Bluff City will be selecting a mayor and two aldermen.

In Bristol, Tennessee, three councilman seats and three positions on the school board are up for grabs.

And in Kingsport, four aldermen seats and two school board spots are on the ballot, as is the mayor. However, incumbent John Clark is running unopposed.

Election Day in Sullivan County is May 16.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.