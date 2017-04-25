Milligan’s Kirstan Beaver named Freshman of the Year

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (April 25, 2017)- Freshman Kirstan Beaver of the Milligan College softball team has been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, announced the league Tuesday evening.

Along with Beaver, senior Kimberly Robinson was named to the All-Conference first team, while senior Ashley Arnold and sophomore Madison Grindstaff were named to the All-Conference second team. To add to the Buffs’ successes, Beaver was also named to the All-Freshman team, and senior Kacie Skeen joined Robinson on the All-Defensive team.

Rounding out the honors for the Buffs, junior Kaitlin Campbell earned a spot on the AAC Champions of Character team, and Grindstaff, Kelsey Linn, Robinson and Cayley Shoemaker were on the AAC All-Academic team.

In 31 games this season, Beaver finished the regular season with a batting average of 0.444, five doubles, 14 runs and four RBI’s. She was the team’s leader in hitting and on-base percentage (.527) as she drew 10 walks compared to striking out only eight times. In AAC games, Beaver hit at a .479 clip which led the conference, not just among freshmen. Her .444 average on the season was in the top five in the AAC.

With an ERA of 2.61, Robinson ended the season with a 12-5 recorded inside the circle, recorded 95 strikeouts and only walking 26 batters in 103.1 innings pitched. At the plate, Robinson had a batting average of .316, and recorded six home runs and 20 runs batted in on the season.

Milligan (18-19, 10-10 AAC) starts the AAC tournament on Wednesday with a matchup against No. 2 seed Bryan College at 3 p.m. A win over Bryan would put the Buffs into a matchup in the winners bracket Thursday at 5 p.m. A loss would put the Buffs into a matchup in the losers bracket Thursday at 1 p.m. They would play either Union or Truett-McConnell.

The AAC tournament is being played at Domtar Park in Kingsport and features a double elimination format.