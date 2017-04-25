HAPPENING TODAY: Johnson City Parks and Recreation to hold job fair

JOHNSON CITY, TN – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is holding a job fair today from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.
Available positions include:
- Maintenance – Seasonal maintenance employees will be responsible for but not limited to: mowing, edging, ball field preparation, limited equipment operation, and event setup. Knowledge of basic work etiquette and manual labor required. Candidates must have a valid driver’s license to apply.
- Programming – Summer youth program assistants will supervise and facilitate activities for children ages 6-16 in a day-camp setting. All applicants must be able to communicate effectively, have general knowledge of recreational activities, and be able to work uninterrupted for seven weeks.
- Lifeguards – Lifeguards conduct safety surveillance of all pools and slides and are also responsible for upkeep of pools and slides including vacuuming, sanitizing, and general janitorial duties. All candidates should be lifeguard certified by the American Red Cross to apply. If a qualified lifeguard applicant is not certified, Parks and Recreation will certify the candidate upon completion of a proficiency swim test.
- Athletics – Positions available include soccer referees for youth programs, umpires for youth and adult softball, and tennis instructors for youth and adult programming. General knowledge of sports rules required. Some training provided.
All applicants must be 16 years of age or older. Johnson City Parks and Recreation is an equal opportunity employer. For more information, call (423)283-5815.