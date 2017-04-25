Greene County inmate captured after escaping work detail

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An inmate is back in custody this morning after escaping over the weekend. Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins says 31-year-old Brian Arrowood escaped on Saturday.

He was on a work detail when, the sheriff says, he got away.

He was originally in jail on several charges including burglary, aggravated assault and possession of a gun by a convicted felon, driving on a revoked license, no insurance, failure to appear, violation of probation, public intoxication, theft, and vandalism.

Sheriff Hankins told News Channel 11 Arrowood was captured on Monday near Marshall Lane in Greeneville.

