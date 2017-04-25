Flood waters receding, but some roads still impassable

WEBER CITY, VA / HAWKINS CO, TN (WJHL) – It’s now been two days since heavy rain caused flooding across parts of the region.

Waters have started to recede in some areas, but there are still dangerous areas where people should avoid.

On Highway 23 in Weber City, Virginia, crews were putting up barriers on Tuesday where flooding caused a crane to fall into the North Fork of the Holston River.

The river runs behind Studio 21, where Lizbeth Barragan works.

“Seeing all that water just going down and the current so strong you just got overwhelmed. Especially with the crane in the water,” Barragan said.

She said she was working on Sunday when the water started rising.

“We were checking it throughout the day and saw that it was just rising more and more and more,” she said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation was doing construction on the bridge before the flood.

VDOT says now it will have to wait until the water recedes before it can determine how much damage there is and how long the delay will be on the construction process.

On River Road in Hawkins County, Brandon Hartgrove said he’s never seen the water come up as high as it did Sunday.

He said he had to help several people who tried to drive through the water near his property.

“Had to have a couple of people pulled out of ditches,” Hartgrove said.

At Laurel Run Park in Church Hill, owners had to close the park temporarily after part of it flooded.

The owners tell me the walking trail to the waterfall was also closed for a couple of days because heavy rains uprooted trees, making them fall onto the walking trail.

The park is back open and the water has started to recede. But it’s still high in some spots and couple be that way for a few days.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said Denise Dennison was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment after she tried to drive through high water on Big Elm Road.

If you drive up to a roadway covered in water, remember: Turn around, don’t drown.

