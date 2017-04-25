Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season

(WJHL/AP) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire following the 2017 NASCAR season. Hendrick Motorsports revealed the news Tuesday morning on social media.

Fan-favorite, Dale Jr., is retiring after 18 seasons and will bring his Cup Series career to an end this season.

The 42-year-old has been behind the wheel of a race car more than 600 times.

According to a news release, Dale Jr. shared news of his retirement with his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team this morning. Hendrick Motorsports says it will announce plans for its 2018 team at a later date.

He is a 14-time winner of NASCAR’s most popular driver award. He has 26 career Cup victories, and that includes a pair of wins in the Daytona 500. In addition, he is a two-time champion in NASCAR’s second-tier series. But the son of the late seven-time champion has never won a Cup title.

Dale Jr. turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family.

He’s also been plagued by concussions and missed half of last season after suffering yet another one. He’s become an advocate for research of sports-related brain injuries.

