Braves-Mets rained out; September doubleheader scheduled

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – The series opener between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets has been postponed by rain.

The game was rescheduled Tuesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 25 at 4:10 p.m. The twinbill will mark the start of New York’s final home series during the regular season.

Atlanta, which has lost six straight games, pushed back scheduled starter Julio Teheran to Wednesday night and former Mets knuckleballer R.A. Dickey to Thursday afternoon.

The slumping Mets, who have dropped four straight and eight of nine, will skip No. 5 starter Robert Gsellman, who was slated to pitch Tuesday. Noah Syndergaard will get the ball Wednesday, with Matt Harvey going Thursday.

Rain fell in Queens most of the afternoon Tuesday and a nasty forecast called for showers nearly all night. The game was called about 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch at windy, chilly Citi Field.