US Holocaust Museum opens conservation and research center

By BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press

BOWIE, Md. (AP) – Holocaust survivors say the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s new conservation and research center will speak for them long after they are gone.

About two dozen survivors marked Holocaust remembrance day by attended the center’s opening in the suburbs of the nation’s capital on Monday.

A tiny wicker chair designed for a doll, but used by a child in hiding, is one of the thousands of artifacts inside.

Seventy-five-year-old Louise Lawrence-Israels of Bethesda, Maryland, received the chair on her second birthday, as she hid from the Nazis in an Amsterdam attic about five blocks from where diarist Anne Frank also was hiding.

The state-of-the-art facility has 103,000 square feet (9,570 sq. meters) for artifacts, with room for expansion. The museum’s collection is expected to double in size over the next decade.

