Salmonella fear prompts Frito-Lay to recall some potato chip products

(CNN) – Frito-Lay is recalling two of its potato chip products for fears of salmonella contamination.

It’s a voluntary recall for jalapeno-flavored Lay’s kettle-cooked potato chips. Also, taken off the shelves jalapeno-flavored Miss Vickie’s kettle-cooked chips.

The bags affected have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4th or earlier. Small bags of the chips in multipacks are also affected with a “use by” date of June 20th or prior.

Frito-Lay says the seasoning blend for the chips has potentially tainted jalapeno powder. The company is recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.”

