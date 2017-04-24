Salmonella fear prompts Frito-Lay to recall some potato chip products

CNN Published:
(Source: FDA)

(CNN) – Frito-Lay is recalling two of its potato chip products for fears of salmonella contamination.

It’s a voluntary recall for jalapeno-flavored Lay’s kettle-cooked potato chips. Also, taken off the shelves jalapeno-flavored Miss Vickie’s kettle-cooked chips.

The bags affected have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4th or earlier.  Small bags of the chips in multipacks are also affected with a “use by” date of June 20th or prior.

Frito-Lay says the seasoning blend for the chips has potentially tainted jalapeno powder. The company is recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.”

For more information on the recall, click here. 

