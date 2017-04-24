Roan Mountain second community in state to be designated Appalachian Trail Community

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Roan Mountain has officially been named an Appalachian Trail Community by the Appalachian Tail Conservancy.

The designation makes Roan Mountain the 41st trail community in the United States. It is only the second in the state of Tennessee.

The application was submitted to the Appalachian Tail Conservancy in August after the Roan Mountian Citizens Club did extensive research on the criteria to become such a community.

A town or community gains this designation when they have shown they are assets to all that use the trail.

As a visitor on the trail, you can enjoy special events and promotions in these designated areas.

J.R. Tinch of the Roan Mountain Citizens Club and park manager at Roan Mountain State Park said, “This is an enormous accomplishment for the community of Roam Mountain. It really means that it puts Roan Mountain on the map.”

“We are one of the communities where we are open for the folks and the hikers to come visit and not only get to experience our beautiful backyard which is the Appalachian trail and the balls of Roan Mountain but also take part in the community and take advantage of all the things that we have to offer.”

In honor of the designation as well as the opening of Roan Mountains Farmers Market season, the community will host the first ever Roan Mountain Trail Festival.

There will be live entertainment, camping in the community park, corn hole and disc golf tournaments among other events.

The festival will be May 5-7. The cost of camping will be $5dollars but the event is free.