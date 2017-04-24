Rain washes out day two of the SoCon golf Championships

LEXINGTON, S.C. (April 24, 2017) – Due to heavy rainfall overnight in Lexington, S.C., the second round of the Southern Conference women’s golf championships has been postponed to Tuesday at the Country Club of Lexington.

Information pertaining to the second and third rounds has yet to be released.

ETSU’s Loy Hee Ying (Baru, Kulaijaya Malaysia) is currently in a three-way tie for first at 3-under 69 after the first round. She is tied with Furman’s Alice Chen and Natalie Srinivasan.

No. 10 Furman is currently leading the team leaderboard as the Paladins recorded an 8-under 280 through the first 18 holes. The Bucs sit in third place at 13-over 301 and are one stroke behind Chattanooga.