PHOTOS: Flash flooding in downtown Abingdon

Flash Flooding in Downtown Abingdon
(WJHL) – Drivers in Abingdon are having to drive around large puddles after flash flooding was reported in the downtown area. Our news photographer, Will Morris, took some images of the flooded parts of downtown.
If you are reading this on a mobile device, click on the following link to see images:
http://wjhl.com/gallery/flash-flooding-in-downtown-abingdon/