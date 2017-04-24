Parsons Promoted to JC Cardinals Vice President/General Manager

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that they have promoted Johnson City Cardinals General Manager Tyler Parsons to Vice President/General Manager with the organization.

Parsons was hired as GM in 2014, and the team has seen an increase in attendance, ticket sales and corporate sales each season. It culminated during the 2016 season when the Cardinals set their single season attendance record with 53,444 fans.

“Tyler’s promotion is much deserved and I am honored to do so,” added Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. “He has shown a tremendous ability to lead and his work ethic is second to none. During his time in Johnson City the team has seen uncharted growth and our strong footprint in the community is directly related to Tyler’s dedication to Johnson City. For these reasons and many more I am honored to promote Tyler to Vice President/General Manager of the Johnson City Cardinals. Also, with this promotion Tyler will be added to the Executive Committee for Boyd Sports.”

During his time, the Cardinals have won two of the last three Appalachian League Championships and given back over $50,000 in charitable giving to the community. The Cardinals have implemented unique promotions such as “Jurassic World Night”, “Wagon Wheel Night”, “Dadbod Night” and “Oregon Trail Gold Rush Night” over the least three years. The Cardinals also won the Appalachian League’s first Ballpark Digest Award in 2016 with Best Ballpark Renovation for The Perch, a 200 person group/ party deck that was built this past year.

Parsons is also credited with developing a successful internship and employee training program. Since 2014, out of 24 interns or full-time staff, 19 currently work in sports, including organizations such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tamp Bay Rays, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Toledo Mud Hens, East Tennessee State University and Tennessee Smokies.

“When people ask me what I’m most proud of during my time here, it’s always centered on our staff and how they continue to do great things in the sports industry,” added Parsons. “It’s no secret, if you bring in good people, you have a lot better chance of being successful. We’re very fortunate that we’ve brought in some of the best young talent in sports, and it’s great to see their sustained impact in the sports industry.”

Parsons was named to the Tri-Cities Business Journal’s 40 Under Forty in 2016 and serves on the Board of Directors for the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and Johnson City CVB. He is the President of the Young Professionals of the Tri-Cities and is a volunteer with numerous organizations including The United Way, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, Challenger League and Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The Johnson City Cardinals are the defending Appalachian League Champions as they won their fourth title in the past seven years. They will kick of their title defense on June 22nd when they host the Bristol Pirates