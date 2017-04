CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – Multiple people were rescued Monday morning after a van ran across flood waters and was swept to the edge of the Holston River in the Church Hill area of Hawkins County.

The incident happened on Big Elm Road, which runs along North Fork Holston River.

According to Hawkins County Emergency Management Director Gary Murrell, everyone in the van was rescued and no one was harmed.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.