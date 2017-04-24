LIVE BLOG: Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL (WJHL) – The latest updates on the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

1:47 p.m. – We’re back racing here at BMS.

1:38 p.m. – Cars are stopped on the track as crews continue to clean up after a crash at Lap 54.

Cars are stopped as crews continue to clean up the track #WJHLracing pic.twitter.com/00BPUvG0Jx — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 24, 2017

Crews are still on the track cleaning up after a wreck involving the No. 41 and No. 37 cars #WJHLracing pic.twitter.com/YFpUNRnZCD — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 24, 2017

1:25 p.m. – CAUTION: Lap 54 involving the No. 41 of Kurt Busch and No. 37 of Chris Buescher.

1:21 p.m.- Chase Elliott takes the second position from Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson is still our leader here at Bristol.

1:16 p.m.- Your current Food City 500 leader is No. 42 Kyle Larson, followed by the No. 78 car of Martin Truex, Jr., and the No.24 car of Chase Elliott.

1:13 p.m.- We’re racing here at BMS!

1:08 p.m. – The cars are on the track. Kyle Larson secured the pole for today’s race, followed by Chase Elliott, Martin Truex, Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

1:01 p.m. – Drivers have started their engines and we’re moments away from the start of the Food City 500. The race, which was originally supposed to take place yesterday, was rescheduled due to weather.