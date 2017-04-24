Kingsport police: Rollover crash shuts down Interstate 81 southbound at MM 64

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport are investigating a serious rollover crash on Interstate 81. The crash happened about Noon in the area of mile marker 64 in the southbound lanes.

Police say the interstate is currently closed to allow for a medical transport helicopter landing.

Drivers are asked to make an effort to plan an alternate route and avoid this area. The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the crash will be cleared by around 1:30 p.m.

I-81 S in Sullivan Co Vehicle Overturned at MM 64 at 12:23 PM 4/24 est clear by 1:23 PM 4/24 (ET — Interstate 81 (@TNinterstate81) April 24, 2017

If you are in the immediate area, police ask that you remain patient and alert and to follow all traffic directions.

The Kingsport Police Department reports it is still in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

No other information about the crash was released to the public. News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.