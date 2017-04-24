Jonesborough police identify man, woman killed in murder-suicide

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – We now know the names of the two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide this weekend in Jonesborough.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a home in the 1300 block of West College Street around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers said they found 61-year-old William Knight and 57-year-old Janice Knight dead.

Police have not released any details regarding this case, as of yet, since they are awaiting autopsy reports.

