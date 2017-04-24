Intermont Equestrian Takes Third At ANRC Intercollegiate Championship

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. – Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College had its first national championship show this past weekend at the American National Riding Commission Intercollegiate Championship, hosted by Savannah College of Art & Design. The Wasps finished third in the National Division and were fifth in the Novice Division.

The Basics

NATIONAL DIVISION – 3rd/5

NOVICE DIVISION – 5th/8

LOCATION – Hardeeville, South Carolina; Ronald C. Waranch Equestrian Center

National Division – Overall

– Emory & Henry took third place as a team and saw four of its five riders finish in the top 15 of the individual competition.

– Senior Nick Martino (Bel Air, Md.) led the way with a sixth-place finish while sophomore Francisco Caba-Guil (Almería, SPAIN) was seventh.

– Freshman Bobbie Jo Adsit (Montpelier, Va.) took 11th overall while junior Billie Henard (Kingsport, Tenn.) was 13th. Junior Sydney Casady (Harriman, Tenn.) finished the weekend in 20th.

Novice Division – Overall

– E&H was fifth as a team in the Novice Division and saw junior Jane Mikusa (Crystal Lake, Ill.) take sixth as an individual.

– Freshman Maddie Bonner (Powhatan, Va.) claimed 15th while senior Odessa Thacker (Yorktown, Va.) was 21st.

Written Phase

– Emory & Henry was fifth in the National Division and seventh in the Novice Division.

Program Ride Phase

– The Program Ride Phase saw the Wasps take third in the National Division with Adsit finishing fifth overall. Martino was seventh in the competition.

– In Novice Division competition, E&H was the reserve champion with Mikusa taking third while Bonner was fourth.

Derby Phase

– Emory & Henry’s National team earned reserve champion honors in the phase, placing four riders in the top seven: Caba-Guil (third), Casady (fifth), Martino (sixth), Adsit (seventh).

– The Wasps’ novice riders were eighth in the competition.

Medal Phase

– The National Division saw E&H finish fourth as a team with Henard taking third and Caba-Guil ninth.

– Emory & Henry was also fourth in the Novice Division as Thacker was fifth overall.

The Champions – National Division

– Savannah College of Art & Design claimed the National Division Championship while Centenary (N.J.) University was the Reserve Champion.

– SCAD took the top two spots in the individual standings with Meredith Denny and Tatum Tatreau finishing as Champion and Reserve Champion, respectively.

The Champions – Novice Division

– SCAD also earned the National Championship for the Novice Division, placing three riders in the top five. Hannah Hlopak led the Bees as the individual champion.

– Goucher College was the team Reserve Champion while Sabrina Vlacich of St. Andrews University took individual Reserve Champion honors.