Hawkins County commission fails to pass $20 wheel tax

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Monday morning, Hawkins County commissioners once again failed to pass a wheel tax increase to generate revenue for the county

Commissioners have previously tried to pass a $40 and $25 wheel tax with no success.

Monday morning, commissioner and chairman of the budget committee Stacy Vaughn was asking fellow commissioners to pass a $20 increase.

The vote was split down the middle with 10 voting ‘yes’ and 10 voting ‘no’ — so the motion failed.

Vaughn said the budget committee will now be meeting later this month to start to discuss how they plan to make up that revenue. The commission still needs to cut $2 million from their budget for the upcoming year.

$20 wheel tax increase does NOT pass here in Hawkins County…vote breakdown—10 yes 10 no 1 absent @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/GyD7OcSl96 — Jordan Moore WJHL (@JordanWJHL) April 24, 2017