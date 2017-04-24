ETSU’s committee for newly formed board of trustees passes policies related to tenure, promotions

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Academic and Student Affairs Committee for the newly formed East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees considered Monday four policies as the school’s new governing system gets established.

Committee members discussed and passed four policies related to tenure, faculty ranks and promotions, the definitions of faculty and types of appointments and finally academic freedom and responsibility.

The full Board of Trustees will vote on these policy adoptions at the next meeting, which could be in May. The policies considered Monday were all largely versions of policies in place when ETSU was governed by Tennessee Board of Regents. TBR governance for state universities ended earlier this year.

“As we get more involved in the process there may be new policies to be developed but at this time they have been working well,” said Dr. Linda Latimer, Board of Trustees member. “This is an amazing university and so we found it best to stay with where we are, especially where it applies to tenure.”

The new ETSU governing board met for the first time in March.