Emory and Henry College celebrates $1 million donation

EMORY, VA (WJHL) – Emory and Henry College celebrated one of the largest donations ever given to the institution by an individual Monday afternoon.

A signing ceremony honored the donor, Dr. Kathryn Burke Greever, for her gift of over $1 million.

Greever now lives in a retirement facility and was unable to attend the ceremony, but some of her family members were present in her stead.

Emory and Henry President Jake Schrum said it is unusual to get this large of a donation from an individual.

“She had always thought that she would leave the majority of what she owned to Emory and Henry College,” Schrum said.

Her donation will go toward establishing a $1 million chair of business at the college as well as funding a $125,000 scholarship.

“A chair means that we will be teaching that subject for a long time to come,” Schrum said. “Because it’s part of the permanent endowment of the institution.”

Greever received her undergraduate degree from Emory and Henry in 1951.

Emory and Henry is working toward the goal of raising $80 million by 2021. With Greever’s gift they have already raised over $60 million.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.